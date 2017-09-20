BRIEF-Boulevard Acquisition Corp II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Boulevard Acquisition Corp Ii

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp II - ‍In coming months, Boulevard and Estre expect to name additional members of Newco board​

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp II - ‍Three new independent members of future board of combined co include Richard Burke, CEO of advanced disposal​

* Boulevard Acquisition - New members of future board of combined co also include Klaus Pohle, ex-president of accounting standards committee of Germany​

* Boulevard Acquisition - New members of future board of combined co also include Robert Boucher Jr., CEO of wheelabrator technologies​