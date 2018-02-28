BRIEF-Boutiques announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 3

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Boutiques Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 3, 2018, under the symbol “9272”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 414,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 200,000 shares and privately held 214,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,270 yen per share with total offering amount will be 525.8 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

