Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bovie Medical Corp:

* ORATION APPOINTS CHARLES D. GOODWIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; UPDATES 2017 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $37 MILLION TO $37.5 MILLION

* - ‍GOODWIN SUCCEEDS ROBERT L. GERSHON, WHO HAS RESIGNED​

* - ‍NOW EXPECTS A GAAP NET LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $6.3 MILLION FOR 2017​

* - ‍NEW GAAP NET LOSS, ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS RANGE FOR FY 2017 INCLUDES ABOUT $0.9 MILLION IN SEPARATION EXPENSE RELATED TO CEO CHANGE​