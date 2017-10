Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bowler Metcalf Ltd

* ‍FINAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND, AS DEFINED BY INCOME TAX ACT, OF 22.7 CENTS PER SHARE (“CPS”) FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 (2016: 18.4 CPS) HAS BEEN DECLARED​

* ‍ECONOMIC REALITIES OF SOUTH AFRICA DEMAND A FOCUSSED MANAGEMENT APPROACH​

* ‍MANAGEMENT IS CRITICALLY APPRAISING ITS CONTINUED INVOLVEMENT IN BEVERAGES BUSINESS​

* BOWLER METCALF- SOFTBEV HAS BEEN CAUSE FOR MUCH SPECULATION. ECONOMIC REALITIES DAMPENED MERGER PROJECTIONS THEREFORE SLOWING PROGRESS, PARTICULARLY IN GAUTENG MARKET​

* FY ‍REVENUE 580,7 MILLION RAND VERSUS 499,4 MILLION RAND​

* ‍FY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,29 CENTS VERSUS PROFIT PER SHARE OF 88,86 CENTS​