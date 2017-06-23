FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bowmore Exploration announces bought deal private placement financing
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 23, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bowmore Exploration announces bought deal private placement financing

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Bowmore Exploration Ltd:

* Bowmore Exploration Ltd (to be renamed Osisko Metals Incorporated) announces bought deal private placement financing

* Bowmore Exploration - to complete private placement financing on a bought deal basis, of 18.8 million units at C$0.80 per unit (post-consolidation basis)

* Bowmore Exploration- conducting concurrent non-brokered private placement of up to 3.3 million shares of co at price of C$0.90 per flow through common share

* Bowmore Exploration - an amount equal to gross proceeds from sale of flow-through shares pursuant to non-brokered offering to be used to incur expenses

* Bowmore Exploration-also conducting non-brokered private placement up to 8.8 million units on same terms as brokered offering for additional proceeds of C$7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.