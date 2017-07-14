FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International says unit received indictment from judicial authority in PRC
July 14, 2017 / 3:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International says unit received indictment from judicial authority in PRC

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Boyaa Interactive International Ltd

* Unit received an indictment from judicial authority in PRC as a defendant due to its alleged act of bribery

* Zhang Wei, Chairman of board, as legal representative of Boyaa Shenzhen, has become a co-defendant of case

* Considers that case won't cause any adverse impact to business, operation & financial status of Boyaa Shenzhen & Group

* "PRC lawyer will plead not guilty and defend case on behalf of Boyaa Shenzhen" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

