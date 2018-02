Feb 20 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp:

* BOYD GAMING REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER, FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.5 PERCENT TO $590.8 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: