Dec 18 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp:

* BOYD GAMING TO ACQUIRE FOUR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT ASSETS

* BOYD GAMING - ‍ EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE FOUR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT ASSETS TO BE FREE CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS​

* BOYD GAMING - ‍ INTENDS TO FINANCE DEAL TO BUY FOUR PINNACLE ASSETS THROUGH CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, AVAILABILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY​