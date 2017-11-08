FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit of $0.671‍​
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 11:30 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit of $0.671‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund:

* Reports third quarter results

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.5 percent

* Financial results in quarter were “meaningfully” impacted by hurricanes Irma & Harvey with estimated impact of $5 million​ on sales

* Hurricanes Harvey & Irma had estimated impact of 1.5 percent on same-store sales & $2.8 million on adjusted EBITDA​ in quarter

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit $0.671‍​

* Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.396 ‍​

* Currency negatively impacted same-store sales by $12.3 million in qtr‍​

* Qtrly total sales C$392 million versus C$345.3 mln‍​

* Q3 revenue view C$398.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.