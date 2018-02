Feb 12 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP BEGINS PRODUCTION FROM EGYPT’S ATOLL GAS FIELD SEVEN MONTHS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE‍​

* BP SAYS THE PROJECT IS NOW PRODUCING 350 MILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS A DAY (MMSCFD) AND 10,000 BARRELS A DAY (BPD) OF CONDENSATE

* BP SAYS TOTAL NET PRODUCTION FROM BP'S NEW PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE 900,000 BOED BY 2021