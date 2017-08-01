FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP Plc says gearing level was 28.8 pct at Q2 end
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-BP Plc says gearing level was 28.8 pct at Q2 end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* BP’s Dudley says ‍“continue to position BP for new oil price environment, with continued focus on costs, efficiency and discipline in capital spending​”

* “upstream major projects on track; two new projects sanctioned in quarter”‍​

* BP expects divestments of $4.5-5.5 billion in 2017, with proceeds weighted to the second half of the year‍​

* BP continues to intend to keep annual organic capital expenditure in the range $15-17 billion

* “BP continues to target a gearing range of 20-30%.”

* “Expect third-quarter reported production to be broadly flat with the second quarter”

* At the end of the second quarter, gearing was 28.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

