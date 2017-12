BRIEF-BP says Consulting With Lawyers After Australian Watchdog Blocks Woolworths Deal

Dec 14 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* ACKNOWLEDGES ANNOUNCEMENT BY AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION THAT IT INTENDS TO OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF WOOLWORTHS’ RETAIL FUEL BUSINESS

* “REMAIN CONFIDENT,WITH APPROPRIATE DIVESTMENTS AS OFFERED BY BP,WOOLWORTHS’ RETAIL FUEL BUSINESS DEAL WOULD NOT SUBSTANTIALLY LESSEN COMPETITION‍​”

* CURRENTLY CONSULTING WITH LAWYERS TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS AFTER ACCC INTENDS TO OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF WOOLWORTHS' RETAIL FUEL BUSINESS