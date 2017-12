Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP- START OF GAS PRODUCTION FROM ZOHR GAS FIELD IN MEDITERRANEAN OFFSHORE EGYPT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED TODAY BY ITS OPERATOR ENI

* BP PLC - DELIVERY OF FIRST GAS FROM ZOHR COMPLETES BP‘S PROGRAMME OF SEVEN UPSTREAM MAJOR PROJECT START-UPS IN 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: