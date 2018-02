Feb 12 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* ‍INTER-GOVERNMENT COOPERATION AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN GOVERNMENTS OF MAURITANIA AND SENEGAL​

* AGREEMENT WILL ENABLE DEVELOPMENT OF BP-OPERATED TORTUE/AHMEYIM GAS PROJECT TO CONTINUE TO MOVE TOWARDS A FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION