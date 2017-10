Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Says fire accident happened at co’s marine oil terminal at Jawahar Dweep on Oct 6

* Says group of personnel from co, Mumbai Port Trust and mutual aid responsive group engaged at site to control situation‍​

* No major impact on co’s operations; suitable insurance cover available for petroleum stocks involved in accident

