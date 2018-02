BRIEF-BPER Q4 Net Result Turn To Profit Of EUR 27.5 Mln

Feb 8 (Reuters) - BPER:

* Q4 INTEREST INCOME EUR 274.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 294.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET COMMISSIONS EUR 196.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 179.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 LOAN WRITEDOWNS EUR 123.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 219.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 27.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 86.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FULLY PHASED CET1 RATIO AT END-2017 AT 13.7 PERCENT

* NON-PERFORMING LOAN COVERAGE RATIO AT END-2017 AT 48.7 PERCENT

* GROSS NPE RATIO AT END-2017 OF 19.8 PERCENT

* CURRENTLY UPDATING NPE PLAN WITH STOCK REDUCTION TARGETS “EVEN MORE AMBITIOUS” THAN THOSE ANNOUNCED IN NOV

* PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.11 PER SHARE