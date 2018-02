Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bps Technology Ltd:

* ‍UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR 1HFY2018 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $2.7M​

* ‍WRITE-OFF OF $30.1 MILLION IS EXPECTED IN BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍ALSO EXPECTS TO BOOK A RESTRUCTURING PROVISION OF $4.5 MILLION IN 1HFY2018 RESULT​

* ‍REPORTED EBITDA FOR 1HFY2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $33.2 MILLION​

* ‍TONY WIESE RESIGNS AS CFO, DARIUS COVENEY TO TAKE ON COMBINED ROLE OF CFO AND COO​