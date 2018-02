Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bq Metals Corp:

* APPOINTMENT OF CEO, BOARD CHANGES, AND ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN PANGENI PROJECT, ZAMBIA

* BQ METALS - BOARD APPOINTED JOHN WILTON AS CEO AND PRESIDENT AND TO BOARD OF COMPANY

* BQ METALS CORP - BOARD HAS ALSO RESOLVED TO CHANGE COMPANY'S NAME TO BEMETALS CORP