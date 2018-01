Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bracco Diagnostics Inc:

* BRACCO DIAGNOSTICS INC. RECEIVES U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVAL FOR USE OF MULTIHANCE® (GADOBENATE DIMEGLUMINE) INJECTION, 529 MG/ML IN MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (MRI) OF THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS) IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS YOUNGER TH Source text for Eikon: