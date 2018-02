Feb 1 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco Sa:

* BRADESCO IR FIRETTI SAYS LOAN DELIQUENCY RATE WILL END 2018 LOWER THAN IN 2017

* BRADESCO EXPECTS GOVERNMENT TO CONTINUE ALLOWING INTEREST-FREE INSTALLMENTS ON CARD PURCHASES

* BRADESCO EXPECTS DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVERNMENT TO RESULT IN OFFERING OF ALTERNATIVES TO INTEREST-FREE INSTALLMENTS ON CREDIT CARD PURCHASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)