BRIEF-Bradmer Pharmaceuticals - ‍Entered LoI With Galaxy Digital, First Coin Capital To Form Enterprise In Blockchain, Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Space​

* BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ENTERED LOI WITH GALAXY DIGITAL, FIRST COIN CAPITAL TO FORM ENTERPRISE IN BLOCKCHAIN, DIGITAL ASSET & CRYPTOCURRENCY SPACE​

* BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTED TO CHANGE ITS NAME TO “GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS” & TO RESUME ACTIVE PUBLIC LISTING ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE​ POST DEAL

* BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC- UNDER PROPOSED TRANSACTION, CO WILL ACQUIRE AND HOLD MINORITY INVESTMENT IN GALAXY DIGITAL

* BRADMER - GALAXY DIGITAL, FIRST COIN INTEND TO ORGANIZE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS FOR TARGETED GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$250 MILLION​

* BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS ARE CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE ISSUED BY BRADMER​

* BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍IF COMPLETED, PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL CONSTITUTE A REVERSE TAKE-OVER OF BRADMER BY GALAXY DIGITAL AND FIRST COIN​

* BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍IF COMPLETED, PROPOSED DEAL TO LEAD IN REACTIVATION OF LISTING OF BRADMER, WHICH IS CURRENTLY AN NEX-LISTED ISSUER​

* BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATED THAT BRADMER WILL APPOINT A NEW SLATE TO ITS BOARD TO MANAGE INVESTMENT IN GALAXY DIGITAL ON AN ONGOING BASIS​