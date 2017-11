Nov 15 (Reuters) - Brait Se:

* ‍BRAIT‘S REPORTED RAND NAV PER SHARE AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 IS ZAR66.62​

* ‍HY DILUTED​ LOSS AND HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 1,421 CENTS VERSUS 785 CENTS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)