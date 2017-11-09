BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust announces tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.95 pct guaranteed notes due 2018

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brandywine Realty Trust

* Brandywine Realty Trust announces tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.95% guaranteed notes due 2018

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍ Commenced cash tender offer for $325 million outstanding principal amount of 4.95% guaranteed notes due April 15, 2018​

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on Nov 16, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated​

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍To fund purchase price for notes tendered with proceeds from concurrent offering of guaranteed notes of operating partnership​