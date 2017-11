BRIEF-Brazilian carrier Oi files amended restructuring proposal in bankruptcy court - filing

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN TELECOM GRUPO OI SAYS ANATEL DETERMINED COMPANY CANNOT SIGN ANY CONTRACTS SUPPORTING RECOVERY PLAN -FILING

* BRAZILIAN TELECOM GRUPO OI SAYS CADE SUPERINTENDENCY MAY SEND REPRESENTATIVE TO ATTEND OI BOARD MEETINGS

* BRAZILIAN TELECOM GRUPO OI SAYS FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH ANATEL RULINGS WILL RESULT IN SANCTIONS OF OI, BOARD MEMBERS, DIRECTORS

* BRAZILIAN CARRIER OI FILES AMENDED RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL IN BANKRUPTCY COURT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)