Jan 30 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras :

* BRAZIL‘S PETROBRAS PREPAID ON TUESDAY $2.8 BILLION IN CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK LOANS DISBURSED IN 2009- FILING

* PETROBRAS RECEIVED LAST FRIDAY $2 BILLION IN NEW DISBURSEMENT FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK RELATED TO CONTRACT SIGNED IN LATE 2017- FILING

* TOTAL DISBURSEMENT TO PETROBRAS IN CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK LOAN SIGNED IN 2017 REACHED $5 BILLION- FILING