Dec 22 (Reuters) - Breadtalk Group Ltd:

* ‍BREADTALK GROUP PARTNERS 115-YEAR-OLD JAPANESE TRADER SHINMEI IN TRADING AND F&B JOINT VENTURE​

* ‍BTG-SHINMEI VENTURE PTE​ WILL BE 66% AND 34% OWNED BY TOGETHER INC AND SHINMEI CO RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: