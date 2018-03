March 5 (Reuters) - BREMBO:

* SAYS Q4 REVENUE EUR 611.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 565.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q4 EBITDA EUR 110.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 106.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q4 EBITDA MARGIN 18.1 PERCENT VERSUS 18.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 67.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 0.22 PER SHARE‍​

* DATA FOR FIRST MONTHS OF YEAR CONFIRM A TREND OF SUSTAINABLE REVENUE GROWTH