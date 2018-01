Jan 9 (Reuters) - BREMBO:

* HAS UNCOVERED POSSIBILITY OF DEFECTS TO PISTON OF SOME FRONT RADIAL MASTER CYLINDER SOLD BETWEEN 2015 AND 2017

* MANUFACTURERS AFFECTED ARE APRILIA, DUCATI, KTM, MV AGUSTA, TM RACING, MOTO MORINI, HOREX

* RECALL DOES NOT AFFECT OTHER MANUFACTURERS NOR OTHER MASTER CYLINDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)