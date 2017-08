July 26 (Reuters) - Bridge Bancorp Inc

* Bridge Bancorp, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Bridge Bancorp Inc - net interest income for 2017 q2 increased $.2 million over 2016 to $30.8 million

* Bridge Bancorp Inc - expect conversion to become a New York chartered commercial bank to be complete before end of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S