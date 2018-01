Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bridge Bancorp Inc:

* BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS WITH RECORD REVENUES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.35

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR 2017 Q4 INCREASED $3.4 MILLION OVER 2016 TO $33.6 MILLION​

* BRIDGE BANCORP - ‍CHARGE OF $7.6 MILLION, OR $0.39 PER SHARE, FROM REDUCTION TO NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ("TAX ACT") IN Q4​