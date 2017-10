BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital entered into loan and security agreement with Montage Capital II, L.P.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bridgeline Digital Inc

* Bridgeline Digital inc says ‍on Oct 10 co entered into a loan and security agreement with Montage Capital II, L.P. - Sec Filing

* Bridgeline Digital Inc -loan agreement has a thirty-six month term which expires on October 10, 2020​

* Bridgeline Digital Inc - ‍loan agreement provides for up to $1.5 million of borrowing in form of a non-revolving term loan - SEC Filing​

* Bridgeline Digital Inc - ‍borrowings bear interest at rate of 12.75 pct per annum​