BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital Q4 Revenue Rose 13.7 Pct To $4.2 Mln

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bridgeline Digital Inc:

* BRIDGELINE DIGITAL ANNOUNCES 13.7% INCREASE IN REVENUE FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13.7 PERCENT TO $4.2 MILLION

* - FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE TO BE HIGHER THAN $16.3 MILLION THAT WAS REPORTED FOR FISCAL 2017

* - MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO GENERATE POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.10

* QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.02