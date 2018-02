Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education Inc:

* BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 REVENUE $105 MILLION VERSUS $119.5 MILLION

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY HAD COMBINED CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $187.2 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: