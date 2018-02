Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Bancshares Inc:

* BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC SAYS PLANS TO PURSUE AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN 2018​