BRIEF-Bridgewater Bancshares Sees IPO Priced Between $10.50 And $12.50 Per Share

March 5 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Bancshares Inc:

* BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC SEES IPO OF 6.7 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $10.50 AND $12.50 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES - IN THE IPO, CO OFFERING 4.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS OFFERING 2.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES - INTENDS TO USE IPO PROCEEDS TO SUPPORT GROWTH,INCLUDING POSSIBILITY OF MAKING LARGER LOANS AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text: (bit.ly/2D17tqa)