BRIEF-Brigade Capital Management Says On March 8, The Brigade Funds Filed Shareholder Action Against Kindred Healthcare's Board

March 9 (Reuters) - Brigade Capital Management :

* BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 THE BRIGADE FUNDS FILED SHAREHOLDER ACTION AGAINST THE KINDRED HEALTHCARE’S BOARD - SEC FILING

* BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT-BRIGADE FUNDS’ SHAREHOLDER ACTION SEEKS TO PRELIMINARILY,PERMANENTLY ENJOIN PROPOSED DEAL OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE BY CONSORTIUM‍‍​

* BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP REPORTS 5.7 PERCENT STAKE IN KINDRED HEALTHCARE AS OF MARCH 8, 2018- SEC FILING Source text : ( bit.ly/2IdqIR0 ) Further company coverage: