BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports third quarter of 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 revenue $433 million versus I/B/E/S view $429.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc sees revenue growth in 2017 of approximately 10-11 pct
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - sees 2017 net income growth and diluted earnings per common share growth in 2017 of about 42 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S