BRIEF-Bright Scholar reports adj Q4 loss per share RMB 0.03

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd

* Bright Scholar announces unaudited financial results for fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended august 31, 2017

* Q4 adjusted loss per share rmb 0.03

* Q4 loss per share rmb 0.03

* Q4 revenue rose 25.7 percent to rmb 275.5 million

* Bright Scholar Education - ‍for fiscal year 2018, currently expects average students enrollment to be between about 34,300 and 35,000​

* Bright Scholar Education sees ‍fiscal year 2018 revenue to be between about rmb1,630 million and rmb1,660 million​