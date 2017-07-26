FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brightcove announces executive leadership transition
July 26, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Brightcove announces executive leadership transition

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Brightcove Inc

* Brightcove announces executive leadership transition

* Brightcove Inc - Appointed Andrew Feinberg, currently president and chief operating officer, as acting chief executive officer, effective immediately

* Brightcove Inc - Feinberg succeeds David Mendels, who reached a mutual agreement with board to resign as CEO and as a director of company

* Brightcove Inc - Board has appointed a special committee to identify and recommend candidates for role of permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

