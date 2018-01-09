FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BrightPath Biotherapeutics says exercise of options
Sections
Featured
Sensex, Nifty flat; telecom, retailers rally
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex, Nifty flat; telecom, retailers rally
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
China
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 9, 2018 / 6:37 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-BrightPath Biotherapeutics says exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co Ltd

* Says 5,800 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 580,000 shares of its common stock from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9

* Says 800 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 80,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 4, at the price of 586 yen per share

* Says 5,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 500,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 9, at the price of 686 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CVNVb5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.