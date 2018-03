BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corp Posts FY Diluted HEPS Of 10.9 Cents ​

March 6 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* ‍INAV AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, TOTALLED R4.32 BILLION, OR R18.01/SHARE (31 DECEMBER 2016: R5.13 BILLION OR R21.40 PER SHARE)​

* BOARD DECLARED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 42 CENTSPER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31 (2016: 42 CENTS PER SHARE) PAYABLE ON 23 APRIL 2018​

* ‍FY REVENUE 2.8 BILLION RAND VERSUS. 2.7 BILLION RAND A YEAR AGO

* FY ‍NET PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 262.4 MILLION RAND VERSUS. 283.5 MILLION RAND

* ‍FY DILUTED HEPS 10.9 CENTS VERSUS 46.5 CENTS YEAR AGO​