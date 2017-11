Nov 15 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* On Nov 9, board approved amendment to co’s bylaws to decrease number of persons serving on board to reflect Peter Feld’s retirement

* Amendment to company's bylaws​ was effective November 12, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2zLLymM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)