#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 12:01 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Brinks Co says expects acquisitions totaling $400 mln per year in 2018 and 2019​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brinks Co-

* Brinks Co - ‍management provides initial 2018 EBITDA target of $500 to $525 million, updates 2017 guidance​

* Brinks Co qtrly ‍non-GAAP EPS $0.83​

* Brinks Co - ‍management expects additional acquisitions totaling $400 million per year in 2018 and 2019​

* Brinks Co - qtrly GAAP revenue $‍850​ million versus. $756 million last year

* Brinks Co - qtrly ‍GAAP EPS $0.38​

* Brinks Co - ‍2017 non-GAAP guidance has been updated to reflect changes in reporting and higher interest expense related to our new debt​

* Brinks Co - ‍full-year operating profit is expected to be in a range between $280 million and $290 million​

* Brinks Co - ‍full-year earnings are expected to be between $3.00 and $3.10 per share​

* Brinks Co sees ‍2017 GAAP revenues $3,295 million ​

* Brinks Co - qtrly non-GAAP revenue $828.7 million versus. $734.9 million last year

* Brinks Co sees ‍2017 non-GAAP revenues $3,180 million ​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $3.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $819.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
