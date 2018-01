BRIEF-Brinks Co Says Theft Of Gold Shipment Will Result In Q4 Pretax Charge Of About $11 Mln

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* BRINKS CO SAYS THEFT OF AN INTERNATIONAL GOLD SHIPMENT IN DECEMBER WILL RESULT IN A FOURTH-QUARTER PRETAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $11 MILLION

* BRINKS CO - DESPITE CHARGE, MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO EXPECT STRONG FOURTH-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

* BRINKS CO - ROBBERY OCCURRED ON DECEMBER 6 AND REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

* BRINKS CO - 2017 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $280 MILLION, UP 30% OVER 2016, AT LOW END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE OF $280 MILLION TO $290 MILLION

* BRINKS CO - CUSTOMER AFFECTED BY THE ROBBERY IN DECEMBER HAS BEEN FULLY REIMBURSED BY BRINK‘S

* BRINKS -IF GOLD IS RECOVERED, OR PORTION OF MONETARY LOSS SUBROGATED TO THIRD PARTIES BEFORE FORM 10-K FILING, RECOVERY WILL BE REFLECTED IN 2017 RESULTS