July 25 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* Brink's in exclusive negotiations to acquire Temis in france

* Brinks Co - deal for approximately $71 million

* Brinks Co - acquisition is expected to close in Q4 of 2017 and be accretive to net income in its first year as part of Brink's

* Brinks-‍ from deal​ expect to quickly achieve post-integration operational synergies that will result in purchase multiple of about 5 times adjusted EBITDA