BRIEF-Brink's prices $600 million senior notes offering
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Brink's prices $600 million senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brinks Co

* Brink’s prices $600 million senior notes offering

* Brinks co - notes will be issued at par, will mature on October 15, 2027 and will bear an annual interest rate of 4.625 pct

* Brinks-‍pricing of 10-year senior unsecured notes in amount of $600 million, an increase of $100 million over amount announced previously​

* Brinks Co - proceeds from notes are expected to be used in part to repay existing revolving credit facility, existing term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

