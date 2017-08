July 7 (Reuters) - BRINOVA FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):

* ACQUIRES PROPERTY IN ESLÖV AND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES IN KÄVLINGE

* TRANSACTION IN ESLÖV IS BASED ON AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 96 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IN KÄVLINGE IS BASED ON AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 22 MILLION