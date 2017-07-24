FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Brio Gold says produced 44,223 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2017

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc

* Brio gold produced 44,223 ounces of gold in q2 of 2017

* Total cash cost was $859 per ounce in q2 of 2017

* Consolidated all-in sustaining cost (aisc) per ounce of gold produced was $1,085 in q2 of 2017

* Production at pilar operation remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance of 83-88,000 ounces of gold

* At fazenda brasileiro mine, q2 production was impacted by scheduled mill liner replacements

* Fazenda brasileiro is on track to achieve 2017 guidance of 65-70,000 ounces of gold

* Production at rdm mine in q2 was in line with expectations and is on track to achieve revised guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

