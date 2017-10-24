FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brio Gold secures US$22 mln Brazilian bank financing
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 9:55 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Brio Gold secures US$22 mln Brazilian bank financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc

* Brio Gold secures US$22 million Brazilian bank financing and provides Santa Luz project update

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍secured $22 million in credit facilities with three Brazilian banks​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍currently assessing other debt funding alternatives, including increasing current $75 million corporate credit facility​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍has reduced planned expenditures at Santa Luz project over next six months to manage its cash spend on project​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍Santa Luz project is now planned to be re-commissioned in December 2018 as opposed to June 2018 as originally scheduled​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.