Aug 3 (Reuters) - Briscoe Group Ltd

* ‍Announces unaudited sales for half year to 30 july 2017 of NZ$280.3 million​

* On a same store basis group's sales for half year ended 30 july 2017 were 4.43 pct ahead of same period last year​

* Expecting to report net profit after tax (NPAT) for half year of no less than NZ$28 million